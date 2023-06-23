Liberia: Weah Is Putting Liberia in Virtual ICU

-Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe

Veteran human rights lawyer and political leader of the opposition Liberian People's Party (LPP) Cllr. Tiawan S, Gongloe, says President George Weah and his ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) have placed Liberia in Intensive Care Unit, creating immense hardship for ordinary citizens.

"This government is reckless and wicked; they are insensitive to the plight of the people; they are putting this country in virtual ICU." The presidential hopeful says here.

Cllr. Gongloe made the observation on Wednesday, June 21, at the LPP headquarters in Congo Town while addressing a news conference.

He condemns the government's decision to try former chief justice Cllr Gloria Musu Scott and her family members for their alleged role in the gruesome murder of her foster-daughter Charloe Musu on February 22, 2023 at Cllr. Scott's residence in Brewerville outside Monrovia.

Speaking briefly on the matter, Cllr. Gongloe argues that the government has no case; instead, they are trying to establish a case against the former chief justice and family members.

"Those who intend to vote them, if they continue their decision to vote for them and if they succeed then they will be committing national suicide and it will be a disaster", he adds.

He cites the 2017 elections analogizing that Liberians took a brand new Mercedes Benz and instead of giving it to a mechanic for fixing, they give it to a carpenter, who has no knowledge and now the Benz has gone beyond repair and they want to destroy it permanently.

Gongloe says the Weah-Taylor administration is the only government since the formation of Liberia to have allegedly orchestrated the death of auditors and up to now, their death has ended up in mystery, saying "this has to stop."

He stresses that one of the functions of any government is to give its citizens good feelings, adding that the continue disregard for the rule of law has to stop, as Liberia must be made a sweet land of liberty through good leadership.

"We are a naturally-rich country, but our people made mistake on Election Day by electing the wrong people, who continue to make us poor."

He reiterates that Liberia is a rich country but the citizens are poor by choice, because of continue mistake in giving power to greedy, corrupt and wicked people.

At the same time he says the arrest and detention of former chief justice Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott by Police was completely political.

"I teach criminal procedures law; I have never seen a case in any country where there was homicide and then autopsy was carried out and the body is being kept and not delivered to the family; everything looks so political.

I can say this on my law degree, we do not use dead body in court as evidence. What we use in court as evidence is autopsy report; government's decision to have kept that dead body is complete wickedness", he further argues.

He notes that the family lost a child and their tears have been dried up to the extent they don't know how to mourn any further, saying this is a clear prosecution of the Musu Family that falls short of the rule of law.

"I'm saying this as former solicitor general and assistant professor of criminal procedures law. This is terrible; I personally condemn that procedure. It's wrong; they are setting terrible standard", Gongloe, also former president of the Liberia National Bar Association says.

Meanwhile, the Government of Liberia Thursday, June 22, arrested and charged Cllr. Scott and three of her family members for murder and detained them at the Monrovia Central Prison just a day after their lawyer filed a Writ of Habeas Corpus before Criminal Court C at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia, demanding their release from Police custody, which the court granted.