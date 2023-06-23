Liberia: 'No Daughter of Grand Bassa Can Fight Me'

-Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine brags

Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine, the running mate of presidential hopeful Alexander B. Cummings, has been bragging here that no daughter of Grand Bassa County can stand against her political ambition.

Cllr. Bruskine was interviewed at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville after completing the National Elections Commission (NEC) 2023 candidate nomination process for the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP).

During the interview, Cllr. Brumskine said she will overwhelmingly deliver Grand Bassa to the CPP because nobody will stand against her.

"I do not want Liberians to worry about Grand Bassa County. I want them to worry about Liberia," she said.

"This is not politics as usual. If we are going to give a political answer to your questions, no daughter from Grand Bassa will stand against another daughter from Grand Bassa County," Cllr. Brumskine added.

Cllr. Brumskine is the daughter of the late Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, a renowned Liberian lawyer and founding father of the opposition Liberty Party, with strong roots in Bassa.

But the Liberty Party is now divided between controversial party chair Musa Bility and another daughter of Grand Bassa, Senator Nyonblee Karnga- Lawrence who succeeded the late Cllr. Bruskine as the political leader.

Nyonblee backs the presidential bid of former Liberian vice president Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai, while Charlyne is the running mate to CPP leader Mr. Cummings.

Charlyne bragged that no daughter from Grand Bassa County will stand and have the face to fight the daughter of the founder of the Liberty Party.

She believes that the other people who think they are supporting the other side to reduce votes will not fight her.

"The other people who y'all say they are doing it to reduce small votes, we are not here to focus on Bassa because we are secured in Bassa land," she said.

"We are here to focus on everyone which is greater than Grand Bassa County. And so that is my response," she noted.

Talking about the completion of the candidate nomination process, Cllr. Brumskine described it as a new day for Liberia's transformation and development.

"We are here not only to fix a broken system, but to fight for every man, woman, and child of this great nation," she said.

"We believe that Liberia can be great and this is just the beginning. Not only do we believe in a great Liberia but we also believe that every person must benefit from the wealth and resources of this country," she stated.

According to Cllr. Brumskine, she, and Mr. Cummings are ready to change Liberia and change the title in Liberia.

She extolled the women for the massive turnout and all those that believe that there is an alternative to what the country has today.

"I want to say thank you to the great team of the NEC. It was a very smooth process. I also want to thank the CPP who stood with me to ensure that today all of our documents were being loaded," she noted.