Liberia: Gongloe Dismisses Talks With CPP

Liberian People Party (LPP) standard bearer Cllr. Tiawan S. Gongloe has rejected rumors that he is supporting the presidential bid of Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) leader Alexander B. Cummings.

"Our party will fully participate in the upcoming October presidential and legislative elections. I want to make it clear to the public that there's no intention on the part of the LPP to support CPP," Cllr. Gongloe told a press conference Wednesday, 21 June 2023.

Speaking at his party headquarters in Oldest Congo Town, the LPP presidential hopeful said the impression allegedly given by the CPP standard bearer that he will support his presidential bid is far from the truth.

Cllr. Gongloe's statement was in response to a local daily's report that he was in talks with the CPP for possible collaboration.

The human rights lawyer revealed that there's no intention for the LPP to support the CPP or any political party in these elections.

According to him, the party's position on any collaboration should be about election issues and not individuals, or personalities.

Cllr. Gongloe said he is interested in the integrity of the electoral process only, not individuals or personalities.

"It's against this backdrop that the LPP will hold talks with opposition parties including the CDC if they are interested. We want everyone to come on board for us to demand a violence-free election. This has been our position as LPP," he explained.

"We are prepared to hold talks with all of the political parties on the fairness of the electoral process, because if the election is not done in a transparent manner and there's questions about the election, then it will undermine the peace of the country," he added.

However, Cllr. Gongloe said the focus of his party is to get on the ballot, noting that there are lots of individuals wanting to contest on the LPP ticket.

He said his party cannot abandon its quest for the presidency to support any political party.

