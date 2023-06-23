Liberia: EU-Liberia Partnership Dialogue Today

Monrovia — The Government of the Republic of Liberia and the European Union (EU) will meet on 22 June for the Eleventh (11th) edition of the EU-Liberia Partnership Dialogue, formerly known as Political Dialogue. The meeting will be co-chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah Sr., and the Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Liberia, Ambassador Laurent Delahousse.

Both parties will discuss a selected number of issues of mutual interest, including the bilateral EU-Liberia cooperation, the preparation for the October Elections, Human Rights, Foreign policy cooperation on regional and multilateral issues as well as Business and investment climate.

Earlier this month on 5 June, Ambassador Delahousse and the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Hon. Samuel D. Tweah Jr., proceeded with the signature of four new support programmes of the European Union to Liberia, totalling 80 million euros / 88 million US dollars. These programmes will kick-start the new phase of EU-Liberia development partnership from 2021 to 2024, for which a total of 191 million euros / 220 million US dollars have been earmarked.

In view of the Liberian candidature to the United Nations Security Council for the biennium 2026-2027, the European Union and Liberia will deliberate on our active joint efforts multilaterally and regionally to promote peace, Human Rights, the values of liberal democracy and respect for international rule of law. Both parties will renew their condemnation of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine in violation of international law and reaffirm their support for the transition processes to return to constitutional democratic order in the Republics of Guinea, Mali and Burkina Faso, in close collaboration with ECOWAS.

The 11th Partnership Dialogue takes place in the context of the 50th Anniversary of EU-Liberia relations. In 1973, the Commission of the European Economic Community established its first office in Liberia, which has since been upgraded to a full diplomatic mission, the Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Liberia.

The Liberian delegation will include members of the Cabinet and Heads of Commissions, Agencies and Authorities. The Delegation of the European Union will include Ambassadors and Chargés d'Affaires of the EU Member States represented in Liberia (France, Sweden, Germany and Ireland).