Liberia: Rochell Blast LFA for Relegating World Girls FC

Monrovia — Liberia Women League Club World Girls FC's former president, Rochell Woodson, has accused the Liberia Football Association (LFA) of unfairly targeting clubs within the league. Woodson's statement follows her former club's relegation to the lower league of the LFA women's league after the conclusion of the 2022-2023 season.

In a release issued by the LFA on June 6, 2023, it was stated that World Girls FC had been relegated due to their violation of the league's rules. The LFA statement explained, "World Girls have been relegated from the Orange women's division to the women's lower league in Montserrado County."

The decision came after Blanco FC filed a complaint with the Grievance and Disciplinary Committee (GDC), challenging the eligibility of player Menunatu Barrie. The GDC reviewed the evidence presented by both clubs on April 24, 2023, and determined that Menunatu had played against Blanco on November 5, 2022, and March 18, 2023.

The committee also discovered that Menunatu, a Sierra Leonean player, possessed a passport issued on July 1, 2021, which expires on July 1, 2026, along with a stamped resident permit in her passport issued on January 27, 2022, expiring on January 27, 2023. The GDC further uncovered dubious identification cards with two different statuses (resident and citizen) provided by World Girls, presumably in an attempt to evade work permit and international transfer certificate (ITC) requirements.

According to the ruling, Blanco FC was awarded six points and four goals, in accordance with chapter 3, article 4.2 5(a) that governed the league, while all the teams Menunatu played against were awarded three points and two goals per match. Additionally, World Girls FC received a fine of L$20,000, and Menunatu was banned from participating in LFA leagues until her transfer was regulated in accordance with the LFA regulations on the status and transfers of players.

World Girls FC appealed against the GDC's ruling, but the appeals committee upheld the decision on May 10.

Responding to the LFA's announcement, Rochell Woodson, a vocal critic of the LFA, expressed her sadness and frustration regarding the relegation of World Girls FC. In a statement, she said, "I am saddened and devastated to have read about the relegation of World Girls Football Club, a club I remain a staunch supporter of and an ex-official," adding that the club's relegation was illegal and constituted a witch-hunt, political appeasement, and a violation of the LFA league's guidelines and regulations for the 2022/2023 season.

Woodson extended her sympathies to the club and offered her expert consultations if requested, as the club navigates through these challenging times. She firmly denied any involvement in the alleged illegal actions by the LFA, emphasizing her significant personal investment and leadership qualities during her tenure as club president.

Woodson also criticized the LFA's decisions, stating that they were detrimental to the development and promotion of women's football in Liberia. She asserted that the league was plagued by irregularities, corruption, and witch hunts, thus validating previous accusations against the LFA.

Despite the setbacks, Woodson expressed optimism that World Girls FC would be promoted in the next season. She called upon those who have been fighting against the vices damaging the struggling league to remain steadfast in their endeavors.