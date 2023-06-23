Liberia: Female Journalists Provide Media Coverage for Sierra Leone Elections

Freetown — A twelve-member delegation from the Female Journalist Association of Liberia (FeJAL) is in Freetown, Sierra Leone to cover the general elections that are expected to occur on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

The arrival of the delegation to Freetown is said to be the first-ever cross-border experience sharing and learning initiative "The first ever cross border media activity in the country kicks off as twelve senior Female Newsroom Leaders arrive in Sierra Leone, the President, Siatta Scott Johnson said."

USAID project through FeJAL recruited ten (10) females via an application and recruitment process who are part of the delegation along with the association leaders and a representation of Internews.

Those who formed part of the delegation are Siatta Scott-Johnson, Torwon Sulonteh-Brown, Christiana Winnie Saywah-Jimmy, Vivian Aletha Cooke, Weemon Jallahcole, Dennise Nimpson, Patience Koromah, Magdalene Saah, Tina Mehnpaine, Joyce Tokpah, Korto Snowe, and Grace Moleyeate.

The team on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, a day after arrival visited the Independent Media Commission (IMC) and had a roundtable discussion with the Chairman, Dr. Victor Massaquoi, and the Executive Secretary Khalil Kallon both men detailed the workings of IMC and how effective they are based on the statute that guides them.

The fellows along with the leaders are expected to link up with their counterparts, the Sierra Leone Association of Women in Journalism (SLAWIL), and the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) and collaborate with other media institutions to cover the elections.

But tension is mounting in the country with just a few days to the conduct.

The presidential poll is between the incumbent Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) who is seeking reelection and Samura Kamara of the opposition party the All People's Congress (APC) Candidate.

APC has informed the Police Inspector General in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Lansana Dumbuya that their supporters have been notified across the country to converge at a venue not mentioned for a peaceful protest.

According to the party, there are discrepancies in the electoral process that the Election Commission of Sierra Leone (ECSL) needs to address before the conduct of the elections, and a 72-hour ultimatum was given on June 17, for the commission to act.

The Party claimed the time has elapsed and nothing has been done about it.

Some of the many issues cataloged in the APC position paper include, Lion's share of single polling centers in the South East thus providing voters there with a comparative advantage of easy access relative to those in other parts of the country, discredited Voters Register detailing only names and photos and including under-age voters and voters born in the 16th century.

Others are the introduction of a new, untested electronic application (APP) without consultation with or the knowledge of other political parties and the usage in the midterm elections caused failures, non-eligibility of the Chief Electoral Commissioner, and the demands an audit of the Voters Register by an independent firm.

ECSL has replied with a rebuttal to the issues raised a lot of claims that the procurement process for voter registration equipment and software, the printing of VR Cards and Ballot papers were done through International Competitive bidding in line with the National Public Authority legal requirements and has been explained to APC and provided the names of vendors and suppliers through correspondence or public statements.

The electoral body said the Board of Commissioners is constitutionally constituted with clear procedures for the removal of Commissioners. The Board of Commissioners has no intention of resigning. The ECSL further that the facts are that cumulatively, the Eastern region reduced by 1,086 voters; the North increased by 306 voters; the North East increased by 342; the South increased by 92 and the West by 366.

But the communication issued on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, said all efforts by the Political Parties Regulatory Commission (PPRC) and the Peace Commission to remedy the situation after their seventy-two-hour expired has ended in deadlock.

The government has not responded to the APC communication of the planned protest in which they want the police to provide protection for their members during the demonstration and the peaceful citizens.

On Monday, June 19, APC regional office in Bo, Southern Sierra Leone gutted fire following their rally in the area and there were many minors seen in the party's t-shirts.

Bo, Southern Sierra Leone is a stronghold of SLPP and it has been evident throughout the country with President Bio placards across the entire region with such also done in Freetown.

Another violence was on Tuesday, June 20, when the supporters of the two parties clash in Freetown during SLPP another branch of the APC was destroyed.

With all said the opposition is been quoted that elections may not go on Saturday but the ruling establishment is certain of the conduct.