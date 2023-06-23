Liberia: EJS Recognized in Canada - Inspires Young Liberian Leader to Dream Big

Monrovia — Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's story and achievements continue to amaze many around the world. This time around, she was the recipient of an Honorary Doctor of Laws Degree from the prestigious McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada on June 12, 2023, which ranks among the top 100 universities in the world. President Sirleaf also delivered the convocation address to graduates from McMaster's Faculty of Humanities as well as Arts and Science Program during their convocation held at FirstOntario Concert Hall where she admonished hundreds of graduates, "use your talent to make the world a better place."

President Sirleaf urged McMaster students to take their values seriously by reflected on hers, "I have three words to sum up the values I learned from my mother: honesty, hard work, and humility. That takes me everywhere." Those values are also embodied by Leo Nupolu Johnson, a son of Liberia, McMaster graduate and founder of Empowerment Squared in Canada, he is also the President of the Liberian Association of Canada which is the umbrella organization for Liberians in Canada. Under his leadership, Empowerment Squared is building the first comprehensive learning center which will house the only public library in Liberia.

Empowerment Squared, along with the Mastercard Foundation (where Sirleaf is a board member), made her visit to Hamilton possible and held a "public keynote presentation and conversation with Her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Tuesday, June 13, 2023" where $300,000 Canadian Dollars was donated to support the completion of the Liberian Learning Center's first phase currently under construction on the compound of Paynesville City Hall. The donor (Tony Anderson) narrated his time living and working in pre - war Liberia with Canadian company EXCHEM and have always held a burning desire to give back to a country that meant so much to him, his family, and his career. The Liberian Learning Center project by felt right and the visit and endorsement by Pres. Sirleaf was further confirmation of the transformational nature of the initiative. Empowerment Squared Liberia Board Chair Rev. Emmett Dunn also graced the occasion and offered heartfelt thanks for the donation. He also disclosed that February 23, 2024, has been set as the date to celebrate the unveiling of the finished building to the public marking a major historical milestone.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Estimated at $2million, the Liberian Learning Center will empower tens of thousands of youth, families and communities with the tools and opportunities to thrive and contribute to building a better future for their country. The Center is being developed in partnership with Rotary International, Paynesville City Corporation, mcCallumSather, and Hamilton Public Library, and Tri Buchanan Development Corporation. The Center is being built in multiple phases on the site of Paynesville City Hall and will include Liberia's first postwar comprehensive learning center and library, co-working and business incubation spaces, sports and recreation facilities, and event facilities.