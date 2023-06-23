Liberia: Youth for Change Launches L$1 Million Cash Price for Its Nationwide 2023 Debate Champions

Monrovia — Youth for Change Incorporated, a non-for-profit organization, as part of an effort to promote academic excellence and enhance Liberian students' critical thinking abilities and public speaking skills, has launched its 2023 edition of the Liberia National Debate Championship (LNCD) beginning this Wednesday, June 21, in the auditorium of the William V.S. Tubman high school in Sinkor.

The group, being accredited by the Ministry of Education as the official host of debate activity in all high schools across Liberia since 2017, will on this Wednesday begin the Montserrado County Preliminary edition of its Nationwide debate competition completing the 15 counties for the last phase of the Grand Championship among two schools of each county in the Final.

Mr. Alex Devine, Executive Director, Youth for Change, named Dr. Emmanuel Clarke Foundation For A Better Liberia ECFBL, as the official sponsor of cash prices for the First, Second, and Third place winners of the 2023 edition of the competition.

He said the first winner of the competition will walk away with US$6,500 or its equivalent of One Million Liberian Dollars, the second winner US$ 1,500, and the Third winner US$1,000.

According to him, the Liberia national debate championship is a platform that finds, nurtures, discovers, and launches potential leaders into their prospective future and as well promotes democracy and freedom of speech and provides a medium for young Liberians' voices to be heard in the national decision-making processes of Liberia.

"Since the debate was introduced in 2015 with 20 participating High Schools in its first edition in Monrovia, this year will host a nationwide competition in the 15 counties across Liberia for the second time in three stages: the preliminary, central, and the grand final stage," he said.

Also attending the LNDC Montserrado County Preliminary edition launch on Tuesday, in Monrovia, the Swedish Embassy near Monrovia Acting Head of Cooperation and Program Officer-Democracy & Human Rights, Ms. Nikolina Stalhand, for her part, lauded Youth for Change for their effort towards promoting democracy among young Liberians ahead of Liberia October 10, 2023, General elections.

She said the Government of Sweden through its embassy near Monrovia remains committed to supporting youth-led organizations in Liberia, providing youth engagement and civic voter education.

"The Youth of Liberia has an important role involving civic education and ensuring a peaceful election for Liberia and the young people of Liberia has a specific role to engage and share awareness on the peaceful election," Ms. Stalhand added.