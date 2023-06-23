Africa: Liberian Tech-Company My Watchman Wins Founder of the Year 2023 in West Africa Region of Global Startup Awards

Monrovia — The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of My Watchman™, Mr. Oliver Wleh Klark, Jr, in a conversation with FrontPage-Africa about the award.

MONROVIA- My Watchman™, a social impact solution providing 24/7 access to critical emergency response services (security, medical, sexual gender-based violence, fire) in Liberia, has gained global recognition as 2023 winner, Founder of the Year, West Africa Region, at the Global Startup Awards.

The Global Startup Awards (GSA) is the largest independent startup ecosystem competition which is already present in over 120 countries (divided into 12 regions), on 3 continents, and growing fast. GSA uses its competition framework and events to run programs across the whole world.

The organisation has its headquarters in Copenhagen. My Watchman, after being nominated earlier this year in three categories across two regions (East and West Africa), by the Global Startup Awards committee for outstanding contributions to the growth of technology in Africa, has emerged winner, "Founder of the Year 2022/2023" from amongst 8,300 plus startups, in the Global Startup Awards Western Africa region."

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of My Watchman™, Mr. Oliver Wleh Klark, Jr, in a conversation with FrontPage-Africa about the award, on Tuesday in Monrovia, said the award is a proud moment for his company and a win for Liberia as "first Technology company from the country to be recognized on the global stage."

"This award is a win for Liberia because it gives the country the platform to showcase innovations and different technologies, developed locally, which can be scaled across the continent. So, we are proud to have won this, but more importantly for us, we think this is a big win for all Liberians," Mr. Klark, Jr, said.

According to Him: "My Watchman™ was nominated in three categories: Startup of the Year - East Africa Region - Kenya, Ecosystem Hero of the Year-West Africa Region - Liberia, and Founder of the Year - West Africa Region-Liberia and following series of vetting processes and showcasing our innovation and outstanding contributions to Africa startup ecosystem, we emerged as winner of the "Founder of the Year 2022/2023" in the Global Startup Awards Western Africa region" from amongst 8,300 plus startups across the continent."

He said: "My Watchman™ being awarded as the 2023 winner, Founder of the Year, West Africa Region, at the Global Startup Awards, will be drawn with other winners from North, South and East Africa to compete for the continental Founder of the Year, Global Startup Awards, so we are hereby calling on all Liberians to vote for My Watchman™ in the final phase of the competition. The voting process start June 26 to July 28."

"A BIG THANK YOU to everyone who voted for us and continue to support us. We would not have made it this far without you - our employees, our subscribers, our partners, local and international, including Saprea, Liberia National Fire Service, Liberia National Police, Liberia National EMS, Ministry of Health, R.L., Wellness Partners Clinic, Pilot Security, SEGAL, GENESIS, and the general public at large.

My Watchman CEO, however, disclosed plans for expansion of My Watchman globally. He said with the kind of technology they developed, My Watchman which started in Liberia, has now expanded to East Africa, and Kenya will now serve as the East African hub for the company with plans to include other East and West African countries.