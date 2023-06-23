Liberia: Presidential Hopeful Cllr. Tiawon Gongloe Denies Meeting CPP for Merger

Monrovia — The Standard Bearer of the Liberia People Party, Cllr. Tiawon Gongloe, has denied media reports suggesting that his party is engaged in merger talks with the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP).

"There is no plan for LPP to join the CPP. We are focused on securing our place on the ballot. We have numerous Legislative aspirants who intend to contest under our party ticket, and our party is fully committed to participating in the legislative and presidential elections," Cllr. Gongloe told journalists at his party Headquarters in Congo Town.

On June 20, 2023, at the Colony Hotel, it was reported that the CPP was strengthening their party by seeking the support of other opposition political parties for a potential merger to contest the upcoming presidential and legislative elections scheduled for October 10, 2023.

During the meeting, it was reported that the CPP was in the process of finalizing an agreement with the Liberian People's Party (LPP) to establish a merger.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the meeting, CPP Chairman Musa Hassan Bility neither confirmed nor denied that the purpose of the meeting was to bring Counselor Gongloe on board to support Mr. Cummings' presidential ambitions. He emphasized that the meeting was aimed at collectively developing strategies and actions to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections. It was also intended to foster collaboration during a potential run-off presidential election.

However, Cllr. Gongloe clarified on Wednesday that his meeting with the CPP was focused on preventing irregularities in the election process.

"We seek collaboration on electoral issues, not collaboration based on personality. LPP's position is that all opposition political parties, including the CDC, should be involved in ensuring the integrity of the election process. We should all work together to ensure that the election is free, fair, and transparent," Cllr. Gongloe said.

He added, "We are prepared to engage with all political parties regarding the fairness of the election process because we understand that if the election lacks transparency or raises concerns about its integrity, it will undermine peace in Liberia."

The LPP Standard Bearer further emphasized, "Therefore, no one from the CPP should misinterpret any move by anyone from the LPP as talks about collaboration. It will never be the case. LPP does not intend to support the CPP in this election year."

This is not the first time that the LPP Standard Bearer has been linked to either a merger or a running mate position.

Last year, there was news that Cllr. Gongloe might run as the vice-presidential candidate alongside former Vice President Joseph Boakai.

Gongloe dismissed the report, describing himself as a "better person" prepared to rescue the country from its current challenges under soccer legend George Weah's leadership.

"I would withdraw from the presidential race only if any of the potential presidential candidates are better than me in fighting corruption," Gongloe stated back then.

He added, "I am a founding member of the Liberian People's Party, and I am seeking the party members' support to elect me as the standard bearer. As an ordinary member of the party, I have no legal authority to enter into any formal relationship with a standard bearer of another party."

Gongloe stated that relinquishing his presidential ambition would be a disappointment to many Liberians, both at home and abroad, who had petitioned him to run for the presidency.