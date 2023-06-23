Ghana: National Netball Championship July 1-2

The Tennis Courts of the Accra Sports Stadium would be the action spot on July 1-2, when the Netball Federation Ghana (NFG) holds its flagship National Netball Championship.

Rev. Emmanuel Nikoi, President of the Federation, gave the hint when he interacted with the Times Sports, yesterday.

According to him, nine teams would be involved in the championship which national team selectors hope to use to recruit the best for the national team, the Golden Maidens.

The teams expected to participate includes Blazing Hands Netball Club, Generations Netball Academy, Sege, Ada West, Spice Girls Netball Club, Hunters Hand Netball Club, Shalom Netball Club, Odumase Krobo Future Stars Netball Club, Heritage Netball Club, Matrix Netball Club, Ada and a selected team from GUSA.

The Special Guest for the championship would be the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, whose outfit is supporting the championship.

Technical supervision would be offered by the President of the NFG, Rev Nikoi and his vice, Mr C.O Quao.

Other functionaries expected to grace the championship include Kofi Asamoah Acheampong, Technical Director; Eugene N.A Tetteh, Deputy Technical Director; Ernest Nana Owusu Dankyi, Secretary General and Dr Kweku Ofosu Asare, Accra 2023 African Games Local Organising Committee (LOC) Chairman.

Rev. Nikoi said the teams have are preparing feverishly with individual players trying to be at the best to catch get the attention of the technical team to be selected into the national team.

"This is a championship every stakeholder of the federation is looking up to with some level of anxiety. Every player want to feature in the Africa Games, and that would sure drive player performance upwards. We expect it to be competitive and our match umpires are all ready for the challenge," he said.