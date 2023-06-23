Ghana: Assin North Chiefs Caution Political Parties Against Intemperate Comments

Traditional authorities in Assin North Constituency in the Central Region have cautioned political leaders to be mindful of comments which can undermine the peace, unity and harmony of the area before, during, and after the by-election.

Despite the tribal, religious, and ethnic diversity, the chiefs noted that the area remained indivisible and would continuously guard the peace, unity and cohesion ahead of the by-election on June 27.

"For us, we have come a long way, and have a history of peaceful coexistence, harmony and cohesion among ourselves despite tribe, religion and ethnic diversity which have always remained indivisible," the traditional authorities stressed.

Nana Yaw Aduomi, the Chief of Assin-Praso, who spoke on their behalf, insisted that it was the love for each other, underpinned by biblical directive that Assin was rated as the most peaceful place in the country.

He explained that sustenance of unity, harmony and peace of the country over the years was a feat that was well deserved and must not be taken for granted and cautioned against intemperate comments to ensure it did not bring political instability and unnecessary tension in a peaceful area since it is pinnacle for progress, growth and development.

Nana Aduomi's upbeat about peace and use of intemperate language was borne out of the steady rise of political tension and apprehension due to high stakes in the by-election.

He bemoaned recent pockets of ethnic sentiment and unsubstantiated contentions being peddled by some political actors which could disturb harmony and tranquility of the area and must stop.

Nana Aduomi admitted that there had not been political acrimony in the area, however, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC), and Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) had deployed various schemes to win votes, resulting in high anxieties.

"Reinforced by the hung Parliament which has split NPP and NDC into almost equal, they have a lot to fight for, hence different maneuvering, tactics and we wonder why leaders of political parties have for years agreed to be decorous in their public discourse but fail to punish members for misguided statements to deter others.

"We urge the media to be careful about platforms they offer to political actors, they must ensure people who got onto their platforms did not abuse public space with reckless statements that will jeopardise peaceful coexistence of the area and the country at large," Nana Aduomi said.

Nonetheless, he called on the government to redeem its promises to construct the Assin-Praso town roads and bring back the tollbooth in the community, which was relocated due to the road construction.