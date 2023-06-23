Ghana: Danbort, Still Believe FC Hearing Continues Today

23 June 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By John Vigah

The Disciplinary Committee of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) will this afternoon continue hearings of Danbort FC's protest against Still Believe FC on the latter's use of an apparent unqualified official during the ongoing Greater Accra Division Two Middle League.

Danbort lost 3-1 to Still Believe FC in the opening match of the campaign last Saturday, but filed a protest against the feeder team of Dreams FC, for fielding Coach Abdul Karim Zito, whom they alleged was unqualified against the rules of the competition.

Abdul Karim Zito is the Head Coach of Dreams FC, a premier league side that won the MTN-FA Cup trophy on Sunday after beating King Faisal 2-0 at Abrankese in the Ashanti region.

When the matter was called yesterday at the Regional Football Secretariat in Accra, the Match Commissioner of the match in question, confirmed the presence of Abdul Karim Zito on the Still Believe technical bench and an appearance of his name on the club's team sheet.

The Disciplinary Committee, according to sources, have invited officials of Still Believe FC to appear before it today at 1.pm to file their defence, after which a verdict would be made on the matter, later.

Danbort are demanding three points and three goals in accordance with Article 33 (5) (a, b and c) of the 2019 Regional Football Association League Regulations 2021.

Among others, the article states that: "In addition to the sanctions provided in clauses 2 and 3 above, in response to offences 33 (1) (a) to 33 (1) (e) and 33 (1) (f) respectively, the following sanctions shall apply: (a) the defaulting club shall lose 3 points from its accumulated points from previous matches.

Per their search in the FIFA Connect, Danbort FC said Abdul Karim Zito was not a registered team official (Technical Director) of Still Believe FC which made him an unqualified team official to appear on the team sheet, and also be seen on the bench of Still Believe FC.

Still Believe FC, owned by GFA President Kurt Okraku, are expected to file a defence this afternoon to this protest before a final decision is made by the Disciplinary Committee of the RFA.

