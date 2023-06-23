Ghana: 4 Robbers Gun Down Cop... Police Launch Manhunt for Suspect

23 June 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Police are on a manhunt to arrest a gang of four suspected armed robbers who attacked a bullion van resulting in the death of a policeman at Ablekuma Fanmilk, a suburb of Accra.

The deceased policeman was said to be escorting the billion van when they were attacked and shot. Ghanaian Times gathered the body of the policeman (yet to be identified) had since been sent to the mortuary.

A statement from the Police Service social media portal confirmed the tragedy which occurred yesterday afternoon in Accra.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with the family of our deceased colleague in particular and all personnel of the Police Service in general," it said. It assured the public of the Police Service's determination to get the perpetrators arrested and prosecuted.

"We assure the public that we will surely get the robbers arrested to face justice.

