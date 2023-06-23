Ghana: 2 Partner to Raise Awareness About Harmful Effects of Plastic Pollution

Vivo Energy Ghana in partnership with United Way Ghana organised a clean-up and community sensitisation exercise at the La Enobal Basic School and its environs in Accra as part of activities to mark this year's World Environment Day (WED).

Held on the theme 'Beat Plastic Pollution' it was meant to raise awareness about the harmful effects of plastic pollution on the environment and people.

The WED celebrated annually, serves as a global platform to promote environmental awareness and encourage positive actions for the protection of our planet.

Together with pupils of the La Enobal Basic School, volunteers of both companies collected various forms of plastic wastes within the school premises and its surroundings, which were later sold to plastic waste collection companies to generate cash for the school.

Speaking on the initiative, the Corporate Communications Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Shirley Tony Kum who spoke on behalf of the Managing Director stated that, "at Vivo Energy Ghana, we are committed to making a positive impact on the environment and the communities we operate in.

Our partnership with the United Way Ghana on World Environment Day allows us to actively engage in the fight against plastic pollution. We believe that by raising awareness and taking collective action, we can contribute to building a more sustainable future."

The aim was to empower the community members to become advocates for positive change in their community and beyond whilst making good use of plastic waste through recycling.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Recognising the significance of education in driving sustainable change the collaboration included a community sensitisation programme where community members received valuable insights through interactive sessions and discussions on the detrimental effects of plastic pollution on the environment and human health.

The Executive Director of the United Way Ghana, Felix Kissiedu, added that, "the cleanup and community sensitisation exercise at the La Enobal Basic School is a testament to the power of collaboration. We are grateful for the support of Vivo Energy Ghana in our mission to create a cleaner and healthier environment.

By involving the pupils and employees from both companies, we believe we can inspire a generation of environmental stewards who will champion the cause for years to come, this reflects our organisation's dedication to environmental sustainability by promoting responsible waste management practices and empowering local communities," he stated.

Vivo Energy Ghana which distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants was established in 2013 and currently has a fuels storage capacity of 11,000m³ and 232 service stations, with many offering Shell Cards and convenience retail stores.

It also markets its products in countries across North, West, East and Southern Africa with a network of over 2,600 service stations in 23 countries operating under the Shell and Engen brands.