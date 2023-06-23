Nigeria: SSS Warns Nigerians About Possible Terror Attacks During Sallah Holiday

He stated also that the joint security team raided the hideout of a one-time jailbreaker and notorious gang leader at Ejule in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi on Thursday.

The State Security Service (SSS) on Thursday in Abuja warned members of the public to be wary of terror attacks as Nigerians prepare for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The spokesperson of the agency, Peter Afunanya, stated that reports reaching it indicated plans of attack on worship and recreational facilities before and during the festivities.

According to him, the reports are corroborated by the recovery of primed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from suspected terrorists during a joint operation by the department and its sister security agencies.

He stated also that the department conducted raids on criminal hideouts in Kogi and Nasarawa states on Monday in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force.

Mr Afunanya added that the operation along the Abuja-Keffi Expressway in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State led to the arrest of a suspected gunrunner.

He stated that 486 rounds of 7.62 x39mm calibre ammunition, 22 primed IEDs, N31,500 and one Volkswagen Golf car with registration number RBC202XA were recovered during the operation.

The suspect's gang members engaged troops in a gun duel and the gang leader was killed while others fled, he added.

Mr Afunanya also stated that items recovered at the scene were one AK47 rifle with three fully loaded magazines, six locally-fabricated weapons, two phones and charms.

He enjoined operators and patrons of public places, including markets and malls to be watchful and report any suspicious movements and persons to relevant security agencies.

Mr Afunanya assured that the SSS would continue to partner with sister security agencies for necessary proactive drills to frustrate criminals and their activities.

(NAN)