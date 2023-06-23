Nigeria: Soludo, Sanwo-Olu Urge Govt to Use Revenue From Subsidy Removal On Infrastructure

Charles Soludo advises the federal government to deploy 90 per cent of the savings from subsidy and liberalisation for infrastructure and social development.

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has advised the federal government to deploy 90 per cent of the savings from subsidy and liberalisation for infrastructure and social development.

Mr Soludo gave the advice at the Nigerian Academy of Engineering Annual Lecture with the theme: "Financing Engineering Infrastructure" held at the University of Lagos, Akoka, on Thursday.

Mr Soludo, a former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, also urged the government to invest eight to 10 per cent of Gross Domestic Product in public infrastructure per annum for the next 10 years to meet public needs.

The governor said this would help provide infrastructure, which was germane to the well-being of the citizens and the development of the country.

Mr Soludo disclosed, among other issues, that despite alternative financing initiatives, infrastructure needs and provision in Nigeria continued to widen due to the population growth rate and urbanisation.

He also tasked the federal government on collaborating with state governments in other to succeed in infrastructure provision.

"For the federal government to succeed in infrastructure provision, it is necessary to collaborate with state governments who understand the most priority of their needs.

"For example, in the area of road infrastructure provision, the state governments are in the best position to know the alignment of roads from one end to the other.

"Thus, it is imperative that such projects require joint collaboration for a successful and functional execution," he explained.

Similarly, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State also stated that bridging the gap in the engineering infrastructure through proper funding would have a direct and indirect impact on a number of other sectors in the economic fortune, especially in the area of revenue generation.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, emphasised that collaboration and partnership among all stakeholders remained a key strategy government must adopt and explore to achieve its goals.

"In the face of dwindling economic fortunes, especially in the area of revenue generation, it becomes absolutely imperative for the government to apply innovative and creative strategies to bridge the financing gap being experienced in the country as the government alone cannot provide all the solutions."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, therefore, recommended that knowledge of engineering was critical to the attainment of the Industrialisation goal of any country.

He stated that due to technology's increasing role in advancing economic growth, development and prosperity in the 21st century, it had become imperative that the government placed more emphasis on acquiring the required knowledge and skill.

"Also, there is a need to provide the necessary support for professionals in the engineering sector and other science and technology-related sectors.

"This will help in channelling their knowledge and expertise towards developing sustainable solutions to our local challenges," he said.

(NAN)