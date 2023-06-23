Liberian-Born Norwegian Left-Back Making Name

Monrovia — The 16 year old who left Liberia at the age of three along with his mother has been developing as a footballer in the Scandinavian nation of Norway for the last 13 years and his consistent form has drawn many admirers to him for his delightful form for club Valerenga IF II in the second tier of Norwegian football.

The lad Maxwell Daddy Kerdoe's adventurous nature in making rapid runs forward and hard-work, has already made him a star of the not too distant future and has since tasted competitive youth football against the Finland U-18.

From the look of things, the lovely form of the lad could make him grow into an international of Norway in the nest few years as he continues to get better and better. However, his father, Eric Bunch Kerdoe, a resident of Barnersville, wants his son to feature for the Liberia National U-17 or U-20 as he said "its my dream to see my son playing for Liberia where he was born".Mr. Kerdoe intoned In an interview.

Whether the Liberia football authorities will act swiftly to get the youngster who is a citizen of Norway and Liberia over to wear the red, white and blue outfit is what remains to be seen with Bunch Kerdoe indicating, "he ( Maxwell) does not speak English which could be another problem".

Meanwhile, Valerenga IF II are in action this 2 Divisjon Group A against Lyn on Monday June 26 at 5:00 pm at the Bislett stadion.