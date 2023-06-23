Liberia: All Set for Miss Earth Liberia Grand Final On June 24

Monrovia — Miss Earth Liberia beauty pageant, one of the most significant environmental events, is set to take place tomorrow.

The contest is aimed at raising awareness about environmental conservation and promoting eco-friendly practices among the Liberian community.

The beauty pageant, which is usually held annually, boasts of a history of grooming young ladies with beautiful hearts, an encyclopedic knowledge of environmental issues, and a deep passion for advocacy.

The contestants are not only judged based on their physical appearance but also their ability to engage in environmental issues.

This year's event will be held at the ministerial Complex in Congo Town and will feature various exciting activities such as performances by local artists, and stupendous performances from the contestants among others.

The winner of the Miss Earth Liberia beauty pageant will represent Liberia at the international Miss Earth Pageant, which will take place later this year. The international pageant brings together delegates from all over the world who compete in various categories such as beauty, intelligence, and environmental advocacy.

This year's pageant has some amazing winning prizes, including a top-of-the-line car, an exclusive management contract, and the possibility of a one-year employment opportunity at the esteemed Environmental Protection Agency.

These impressive rewards make the Miss Earth competition one of the most sought-after entertainment events in the country. A total of nine impressive young women have been selected, out of a pool of 30 applicants, all aged between 18 and 25, who will be competing for the coveted Miss Earth crown.

This year's Miss Earth Liberia beauty pageant promises to be an exciting event, with environmental advocacy at the forefront of the competition. It is an opportunity to celebrate the beauty of Liberia's natural environment and to empower young ladies to take action in preserving and protecting our planet.

As the countdown begins, all eyes will be on the contestants, and we wish them all the best as they showcase their beauty and environmental advocacy skills on the grand stage of Miss Earth Liberia.

Meanwhile, the Miss Earth Liberia event is organized by La Queen Entertainment, a non-governmental organization committed to promoting entertainment in the country.

In a statement, La Queen Entertainment Founder and CEO, Wokie Dolo, explained that Miss Earth Liberia is more than just a pageant but a platform geared towards shaping young women's minds to tackle climate change at the grassroots level.

"The increase in the winner prizes and enhanced training model and support for contestants is incredibly important to motivate the finalists to be proactive in getting involved in climate change awareness, which the country needs badly.

"Things must change and that is why we want the campaign for change to be led by women. Our biggest dream at La Queen Entertainment is not only about seeing your girls one day win Miss Earth but being recognized globally for their contribution to tackling climate change."