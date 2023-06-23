Liberia: Barnersville Estate Sports Pitch Comes Alive

Monrovia — The Barnersville Estate Sports pitch will come alive this Sunday, June 25th, when Prince Opoku Walker leads the celebration of the United Soccer Ambassadors (USA) Veterans' third anniversary with a four-team tournament.

According to the organizers, the tournament will be followed by a program honoring the players, officials, and others involved. The day-long football festival will include Plaza All-Star, Jobar All-Star, featuring renowned players such as Sekou Jabateh, Isaac Zola Pupo, and others, while Small Town Veterans will also participate. The final team participating in the tournament is yet to be disclosed.

USA Veterans will introduce a new addition to their squad, former Liberian international Anthony Snorti Laffor. CEO Prince Walker will lead the undefeated USA Veterans in the attack, alongside two other ex-internationals, James Koko Lomell and Melvin Okoro Kicmett. Additionally, former stars including Alex Papa Sarkor, Bill Paytoe, Curtis Louder, Joseph Dennis, Joseph Weah-Doh, Emmanuel Petit Dee, and several others will be present to witness USA Veterans continue their winning streak, which has now extended to eight games.

Meanwhile, the honoring program for deserving players and officials will take place after the tournament, as announced by the organizers.