Liberia: Fortress Praise International Donates Books, Raises Funds for Scholarship Students

Monrovia — Fortress Praise International, a charity group, donated assorted books and reference materials Friday, June 16, 2023, to the Christ Foundation School on 12th Street in Monrovia, Liberia.

Fortress Praise founder and executive directress, Fatu Kollie Zeon turned over the instructional and reference books that included history, literature, biology, geography, and chemistry amongst other subjects.

Mrs. Zeon already has several scholarship students in the school.

During the donation Friday, Mrs Zeon told the school administration and students, she was pleased to give back to her community and help make a difference in the lives of kids. "It's not where you come from that matters, but where you are going in life," she said.

Christ Foundation School is located in the slum community part of 12th Street and most of the students in the school are disadvantaged kids.

The Vice principal of the school Ms. Betty Koryon thanked Mrs. Zeon and her organization for the support. He said the school will make use of her donation to continue molding the minds of the young people and support Liberia's development.

The donation followed a fundraising concert Mrs Zeon held Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the Hope Tabernacle Church to cover tuition and fees for several students on Fortress Praise International scholarship in the school.

Several gospel musicians from the Liberia Association of Gospel Musical Artist performed at the concert.

Mrs Zeon also held a lunch meeting with the students on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at City Garden in Monrovia, where she encouraged the students to pay attention to their lessons and grow up into productive citizens for Liberia.

"I came up like you on 12th street, many years ago and went to local community schools, but that didn't stop me from working hard to complete school, go to college and achieve my goals," Mrs Zeon told the students.

Fortress Praise International is a charity with headquarters in the United States and its that supports disadvantaged students and individuals in Liberia. Aside from its scholarship program at Christ Foundation School, the organization has made food item donations at the Group of 77 on New Port Street in Monrovia.