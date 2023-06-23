Liberia: Foreign Minister Kemayah Promises Govt's Cooperation, Collaboration and Coordination At EU-Liberia Partnership Dialogue

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia and the European Union successfully concluded the 11th edition of the EU-Liberia Partnership Dialogue on Thursday. The dialogue addressed various issues of mutual interest, including bilateral EU-Liberia cooperation, preparations for the upcoming October Liberian elections, human rights, foreign policy cooperation on regional and multilateral matters, as well as the business and investment climate.

Formerly known as the Political Dialogue, the event has been renamed the Partnership Dialogue. The meeting was co-chaired by H.E. Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah Sr., Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia, and Ambassador Delahousse, Head of Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Liberia.

The focal point of this year's partnership dialogue between the European Union and Liberia was the Presidential and Legislative elections scheduled for October 10, 2023.

Under the theme "Partnership for Tangible Results," the dialogue was attended by dignitaries such as Finance Minister Samuel Tweah, Justice Minister Musa Dean, Education Minister Ansu Sonii, Deputy Commerce Minister Wilfred Bangura, as well as Ambassadors from all EU countries in Liberia, among other government officials.

In his opening remarks, Foreign Minister Dee Maxwell Kemeyah reaffirmed the government's commitment to conducting free, fair, and inclusive elections. He highlighted that the 11th edition of the EU-Liberia Partnership Dialogue strengthens the already positive relationship between the European Union and the Liberian government.

"To us as a government, the significance of the partnership dialogue lies in fostering cooperation, collaboration, coordination, and finding solutions. This dialogue encourages stakeholders to work together, considering the interests of all parties involved," Minister Kemeyah stated.

He further added, "Building trust, promoting transparency, and nurturing mutual respect are vital for establishing strong partnerships and achieving meaningful outcomes. Hence, the government fully endorses this national dialogue. The EU-Liberia Political Dialogue is now renamed the EU-Liberia Partnership Dialogue."

EU Head of Delegation, Laurent Delahousse, emphasized the union's interest in the elections, human rights, bilateral cooperation, and the issue of female genital mutilation.

Both sides expressed their shared commitment to free, fair, transparent, credible, and peaceful elections, aiming to set a positive example in the region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The EU welcomes the adoption of a new Code of Conduct by all political parties, known as the 2023 Farmington River Declaration, which commits to a fair, tolerant, and peaceful electoral process. The EU also extends its general support to the National Elections Commission and the Liberian security institutions in carrying out their mandates during the upcoming election," stated Delahousse.

During the dialogue, the participants discussed the strong and active foreign policy cooperation between the European Union and the Republic of Liberia, built on shared values. They also highlighted their joint efforts, both regionally and multilaterally, to promote peace, human rights, the values of liberal democracy, and respect for international rule of law, Delahousse added.

In unequivocal terms, both parties condemned Russia's unprecedented military aggression against Ukraine, emphasizing that such actions blatantly violate international law. They also reaffirmed their support for the transition processes to restore constitutional democratic order in the Republics of Guinea, Mali, and Burkina Faso, in close collaboration with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).