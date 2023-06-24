Morocco/Guinea: We Shall Approach Morocco Match With Calmness - Guinea U23 Coach Cisse

Guinea will face a tough task when they face hosts Morocco in the opening Group A match of the TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2023 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat on Saturday.

But the Guinea coach, Morlaye Cissé has made it clear that his charges are well prepared and will hurdle the match with a lot of calmness.

He made it clear that having ejected giants Nigeria in the qualifiers to the major tournament, Guinea is coming to this tournament with a 'fat eater' label.

The former Guinean international said that their recent good results are testimony that they have been working hard. "We are aware of our potential and must use it," added Cisse.

The Guinea team which has been in Rabat for 12 days fine tuning say they will take every match with seriousness. " We are happy to be here, and we must keep our objectives in mind, added striker Algassime Bah during the press conference.

Bah said the players know each other well because they have been growing together since they were 15 years old. "We know each other perfectly. We are a family and are aware that this U23 Africa Cup of Nations is the last step in our "junior" course and we want to make an impression," he added.

Guinea who will be making their maiden appearance in the TotalEnergies U23 AFCON will look to three key players who include midfielder Seydouba Cissé, Aguibou Camara and Lassana Diakhaby.