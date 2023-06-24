Nigeria: Taraba Governor Signs Executive Order Banning Illegal Mining

The governor said the order would help curb insecurity.

The Taraba State governor, Agbu Kefas, on Friday, signed an executive order prohibiting illegal mining activities in the state.

Mr Kefas, who signed the order during a meeting with traditional rulers at the state government house in Jalingo, said the order would address insecurity in the state.

He said his government would strengthen its regulatory framework and collaborate with all relevant agencies to fight the state's illegal mining activities.

"It is imperative that we put an end to these illegal activities by strengthening our regulatory framework, improving enforcement mechanisms and enhancing collaboration among relevant sectors, and by ensuring responsible mining practices in curbing illegal operations, we can harness the wealth beneath our soil while safeguarding our environment for the future generation," he said.

He called for cooperation and collaboration among traditional institutions in the state. He said cooperation would help secure mining sites and improve the state's security situation.

"Another pressing issue that requires our immediate attention is the rampant spread of illegal mining activities in our state. While mining holds great potential for economic growth, unregulated and illegal mining practices pose a significant threat to our environment, economic and social values. These activities lead to environmental degradation, health hazards and exploitation of vulnerable communities.

"Taraba State, like many parts of our great nation, has been grappling with the scourge of insecurity. The rising cases of banditry, kidnapping, communal clashes, and farmer-herder conflicts all have caused immense pain and sufferings to our people.

"The loss of innocent lives, displacement of communities and destruction of properties have cast a dark cloud over our once peaceful state. It is our collective responsibility to confront these challenges head-on and restore peace and security to our state.

"In the face of such adversities, unity and collaboration becomes paramount. We must set aside our differences to embrace dialogue and work together to find a lasting solution.

"Your royal highnesses, I implore you to harness your influence, bring your communities together, and foster an atmosphere of understanding and cooperation; by fostering peace at the grassroots, or at the grassroots level, you can pave the way for a harmonious and prosperous state. As I said earlier, as the custodians of our traditions and culture, you possess a unique power to shape the hearts and minds of our people.

"It is in this regard that I urge you to utilise the power to promote peace, discourage violence, and encourage youth engagement in productive activities; by leading by example and promoting the values of tolerance, respect and peaceful coexistence, we can create a society where every citizen can feel secure, and go about their productive endeavours.

"Our royal fathers, in conclusion, therefore, I am speaking to you today not only as your Governor but also as a concerned citizen of Taraba State. Together, we can address these security challenges that confront us. We can foster collaboration together and put out things that hinder us.

"Let us embrace the call for unity, wisdom and community engagement to build a Taraba State that is safe, prosperous and sustainable.

"May the bonds of our shared heritage strengthen our resolve, and may our collective effort bear fruits in securing a better future for Taraba State," he said.

Illegal miners have reportedly invaded minerals-rich areas of the state, chasing away farmers, degrading the soil and depriving them (farmers) of their means of livelihood.

Their activities have also resulted in violent clashes among groups in the state.