Kenya: President Ruto Says Raila Free to Call Protests As Long As It's Peaceful

Nairobi — President William Ruto has once again stated that he has no problem with Azimio la Umoja protests.

In an interview with France 24 in Paris Ruto said the protests organised by Raila Odinga led outfit should not engage in the destruction of property.

He observed that Paris has not seen destruction of property despite experiencing civil unrest which began on January 2023, organised by opponents of the pension reform bill which would increase the retirement age from 62 to 64 years old

Azimio Coalition leadership yesterday called supporters for a consultation meeting next Tuesday to decide the next course of action following the passage of the controversial Finance Bill by the National Assembly.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has however warned Azimio of a serious crackdown if it calls public protests over the Finance Bill 2023.