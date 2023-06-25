Gabon/Mali: Gabon Coach Ibela Ignambi - We Are Determined to Carry Our National Flag High

The Gabon team will walk into their first Group B match against Mali on Sunday in the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 with determination to carry their national flag high.

Head coach Ibela Ignambi during the press conference at the Stadium in Tangier on Saturday said the players are aware of the responsibility they have to represent the country.

"We are in Morocco for a serious mission and the team is determined to carry the national flag high by performing well. The opening match is very crucial for us and we shall take it very seriously," added Ignambi.

The coach said because of the good preparations they have carried out since qualification for the competition, the team is confident that they will register many good results which should take them to the later stages.

"All the players we selected for this competition are well prepared and are ready for the challenge. We know the opening match will be difficult, but we shall work hard to make sure we win," says Ignambi.

He also said although the Mali coach says he knows a lot about Gabon's style of play, what will happen on the pitch will be different. "We are aware about the huge expectations of the people of Gabon back home and we shall be determined to get good results to make them happy," says Ignambi.

He says although they will be hungry to win the trophy, qualification for the Paris Olympic Games also one of their targets.

Player: Emmanuel Romess Ovono Essogo

The FC Torpedo player in Belarus made it clear that they have prepared well and have a big mission at the TotalEnergies CAF U23 AFCON 2023

"We are here determined to play as a team and win matches in the group that will propel us to the next stage," added Esssogo.

He said although they are well motivated to perform well, they are aware of the hurdles because all teams in the competition are strong enough. "We need to work as a team and pay attention to details as well," he added.