Nigeria: Sallah - Christians Join Muslims to Clear Grass At Kaduna Praying Ground

Christians on Saturday joined Muslims to clear grass at the Kaduna Mosque praying ground as a way to strengthen ethnic and religious relationships.

Jessica Akila and Mercy Bajumi, members of the Community Peace Observers (CPO) in the Kachia local government area and working under the Community Initiatives to Promote Peace (CIPP) in Kaduna State, explained that they attended the exercise which took place at the Eid praying ground in Kaduna

They disclosed that their action was part of efforts towards strengthening peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance among different faith communities in Kaduna and the country.

According to them, this is the second time some volunteer Christian youth, women, religious and community elders in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State have taken part and joined their Muslim brothers and sisters in large numbers to clear grasses and get rid of trash at a Mosque premise which is the venue for the Eid-El-Kabir prayers.

They stressed that they came to clear all the grass in order to beautify the mosque premises and the general environment.

Speaking also, Daniel Bitrus, a Christian youth leader and the team leader of the Community Peace Observers (CPO) in the area, added that they embarked on the exercise to promote religious tolerance and better understanding among faith adherents.

"We came here to support our Muslim brothers and sisters towards clearing the environment around the Mosque, with sole aim of promoting peace and unity," he said.

"We were here last year and by the grace of God, we are also here today to do the needful.

The event was attended by members of the Conflict Mitigation Management Regional Council (CMMRC) in the state, whose responsibility includes working on linkages between the two religions.

Responding, the Secretary, Jama'atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Kachia local government area chapter, Ibrahim Tasiu, expressed delight over a large number of both Christian and Muslim youth and their elderly members who turned up for the exercise.

He said it is remarkable to see that this is the second time the Christian youth are arriving here on time to ensure that they continue to explore ways to foster unity among the people in Kachia and its environs.

"I must confess to you that am truly impressed and may Allah bless them abundantly."

He commended the gesture, saying that it is the first of its kind in the history of Southern Kaduna, known for its ethnoreligious crisis in the past.

Mr Ibrahim called on all Muslims and Christians to continue to live in peace and harmony while appreciating the efforts of the Interfaith Mediation Centre (IMC), Kaduna Peace Commission (KAPECOM), the Mercy Corps, and other humanitarian organizations for their contributions and selfless service to humanity in the interest of peace.

On his part, Samson Auta, the Coordinator of the Community Peace Action Network with the Interfaith Mediation Centre (IMC), Kaduna, wished all Muslims in the state and around the country a peaceful Eid El Kabir celebration.

