Nigeria: Three Medical Students Missing, 11 Rescued As Boat Capsizes in Cross River

A total of 11 out of 14 medical students were rescued on Saturday after a speedboat capsized at Marina Resort in Cross River State, south-south Nigeria.

The students, members of the Nigeria Medical Students Association (NIMSA), were on a boat cruise when the incident occurred around 3 p.m., Channels Television reported.

The Cross River police spokesperson, Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the incident to Channels, said efforts are being intensified to rescue the missing students.

According to Channels, the medical students, who are from different universities across the country, were in the state for the NIMSA annual Health Week.

The students were on a boat cruise, exploring the city, when the incident happened.

Government orders investigation

Meanwhile, the Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has ordered an investigation into the boat accident.

In a statement on Saturday, the governor's spokesperson, Emmanuel Ogbeche, said Mr Otu has vowed to sanction anyone found guilty of compromising safety.

"The governor, who is saddened that three of the medical students, who are in Calabar for the Nigeria Medical Students Games, are yet to be found, charged security and rescue agencies as well as local villagers involved in the operations to find the missing students and reunite them with their families.

"As a government, our administration remains committed to protecting the sanctity of life and providing an enabling environment for business, tourism and peaceable living. Therefore, any untoward action that could derail our objective will not be tolerated," Mr Otu said.

The governor commended personnel of the Nigerian Navy and local villagers who responded swiftly and rescued 11 of the 14 passengers on the boat.

The incident is the second fatal boat mishap reported in the country in less than two weeks.

PREMIUM TIMES ten days ago reported how 103 persons died in a boat accident at Egbu village in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The deceased were returning from a marriage ceremony when a boat conveying them to the event capsized.