Nigeria: Cheating Claim - Devil Is a Liar, God in Control - Banky W

25 June 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ademola Olonilua

Ace Nigerian singer, Bankole Wellington fondly known as Banky W has been in the news recently over an allegation of cheating on his wife, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, with a former signee on his record label, Empire Mates Entertainment.

While subtly addressing the situation, the singer-turned-preacher stated that the devil is a liar as he praised his wife while preaching at a church he co-founds, The Waterbrooks Church.

During his sermon, Banky W said, "The devil didn't want you to hear this message. In fact, he did not want us to enter this series at all. There was an attack in the beginning but here we are, the devil is a liar and God is in control.

"I really think the devil did not want us to hear this. He does not want us to be free. The Bible says that the thief does not come but to steal and destroy. If I don't thank God for anything in my life, I thank God for this woman (Adesua Etomi-Wellington).

"It is important to have someone you can share with. Somebody, pick the right person that you can talk to and say this is my struggle, can you pray with me? Can you hold me accountable?"

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.