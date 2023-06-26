Nigeria to Chair UN Food Transformation Event in Rome

Nigeria is to chair a high level United Nations - sponsored food systems transformation side event in Rome, Italy next month.

The event is expected to bring together world leaders, as well as captains of agro- allied industry and investors in food related areas across the globe.

National convener of Food Systems Coordination Hub, Dr Famiran Sanjo said in Awka that Nigeria was nominated to chair the side event because of the country's aggressive approach towards the implementation of the 78 action programmes that were presented by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021.

"The UN deemed it necessary for Nigeria to share her experience on innovative farming system in Rome as a preference country since it was presented by former President of Nigeria.

"They expect the president of Nigeria to chair the high level session because they consider Nigeria as the champion in the implementation of the programme", Sanjo said.

The permanent secretary in charge of Budget and National Planning in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mr. Nebolisa Anako, while addressing participants at a meeting of nine coordinating states for the programme in Nigeria said the presidency has already been informed of President Tinubu's nomination to chair the multi stakeholders forum.

He said: "The UN Secretary General, through the Food Systems Coordination Hub, has approved a high-level side event for Nigeria to be chaired by the President or the Vice President of Nigeria.

"The high-level event will be a platform for bringing investors and private food related organizations to the discussion of innovative financing for the food system transformation pathway to showcase the efforts of Nigeria on innovative funding for food systems towards attracting private sector investment in the food systems, diaspora and donors' intervention, as well as foreign direct investment by financial and other food-based institutions.

"The side event in Rome will showcase why Nigeria is rated as champion in the implementation process by the UN Food Systems Coordination Hub."

According to Anako, the national steering committee is a representative of all the six geo-political zones saddled with the responsibility of providing directions for the achievements of the implementation of the food system transformation in Nigeria.

"Beyond providing leadership, the committee also serves as a policy level think-tank for effective implementation of the transformation pathways in Nigeria", he said.

He commended UN agencies, including the World Food Programme (WFP), Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and Grand Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) for their support since the beginning of the journey towards achieving food security in Nigeria and strengthening the country's drive towards achieving the national development plan 2021 - 2025; Nigeria Agenda 2050; African Union Agenda 2063 and Sustainable Development Goals Agenda 2030.