South Africa: Govt Needs R210 Billion for Electricity Grid Upgrade - South African News Briefs - June 26, 2023

Minister Says R210 Billion Needed for Updating Electricity Grid

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says that approximately R210 billion (about U.S.$11 billion) is needed to upgrade the electricity transmission grid infrastructure to accommodate future renewable energy projects, reports IOL. At a Sunday June 25, 2023 briefing, he said that the government planned to find "creative ways" to fund this through the private sector. Ramokgopa added that progress is being made in collaboration with local governments and municipalities to expand embedded energy and renewable energy projects at the municipal level. These initiatives aim to increase electricity generation in the country. The resumption of Units 1, 2, and 3 at Kusile Power Station is expected to further improve the energy availability factor (EAF) at Eskom. This will allow Eskom to do more planned maintenance on its power stations and improve energy efficiencies by 1000MW over the next six months.

Deputy President Mashatile's Lavish Lifestyle Reported

News24 is reporting that Deputy President Paul Mashatile has been leading a life of luxury and excess, frequently using multimillion-rand homes owned by wealthy individuals connected to government contracts. The news outlet reports that one of Mashatile's biggest benefactors is Edwin Sodi, a businessman currently on trial for corruption and fraud charges. Mashatile did not respond to inquiries or requests for comment on the matter.

Fatal N2 Collision in KwaZulu-Natal Causes Traffic Disruption

Two people lost their lives in a head-on collision between two trucks on the N2 in Nkwazi, located in northern KwaZulu-Natal, reports Times Live. Three critically injured individuals are trapped, and efforts are being made to rescue them. The northbound lane is completely closed, while one southbound lane remains open, with traffic being redirected. Unfortunately, the situation has been compounded by one of the trucks carrying alcohol, which has resulted in traffic congestion. IPSS medical rescue's Samantha Meyrick reported that the truck carrying alcohol was being looted.

More South African news