Nigeria: World Drug Day - Helping the Hooked

editorial

Drug abuse and misuse will, for a long time, remain a challenge to the world. And this in spite of efforts by countries to eradicate or at least control its impact in the lives of many. The matter is considered serious enough to nudge the international community to set aside a day to call the attention of all to this malaise that is plaguing the society and destroying lives.

Sadly, in our opinion, this problem gets deep-rooted by the day for the obvious reason that there is a thriving market for the cultivation, sale and distribution of the illicit substances such as marijuana, cocaine, heroin methamphetamine that create the problem in the first place despite the legal onslaught directed at eliminating them. There is a ready buyer and a willing seller and this is, decidedly, unhelpful. For most, it is an easy way to quick money. Maybe easy is not the word because the risk involved in the business of drug trade is such that only the hard-headed can venture into it. For these set of people who take to the trade, the attention is not on the risk but on the reward. On the part of the consumer, it is difficult to understand the motive for indulging in such destructive habit.

Almost every nation has an agency that controls the supply and use of these substances. Still, the drug problem remains a complex issue that affects millions of people worldwide. That may explain the theme of this year's event which focuses on the plight of those who indulge in drug of whatever description.

The theme, "People first: stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention" recognizes the fact that drug consumption is a problem that cannot be solved by stigmatizing or discriminating against those unfortunate enough to be hooked to it. The world is beginning to realise that many people who use drugs face stigma and discrimination, which can further harm their physical and mental health and prevent them from accessing the help they need.

Driving this approach to drug control is an agency of the United Nations - The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), which recognizes the importance of taking a people-centered approach to drug policies, with a focus on human rights, compassion, and evidence-based practices.

For the records, theinternational day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking, or World Drug Day, is marked on June 26 every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse. The aim of this year's campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of treating people who use drugs with respect and empathy; providing evidence-based, voluntary services for all; offering alternatives to punishment; prioritizing prevention; and leading with compassion. The campaign also aims to combat stigma and discrimination against people who use drugs by promoting language and attitudes that are respectful and non-judgmental.

Similarly, it is a call to appreciate the danger posed by putting on the chopping block people who use drugs and their families. It is also put together to raise awareness about the AIDS and hepatitis epidemics among people who use drugs and expand and strengthen HIV and hepatitis prevention programmes.

Activities mapped out for the day extends to educating people about drug use disorders, available treatments and the importance of early intervention and support. At the same time, it gets about empowering young people and communities to prevent drug use and addiction.

It is pertinent to note that UNODC's mission is to contribute to global peace and security, human rights and development by making the world safer from drugs, crime, corruption and terrorism. This strategy, according to it, is for the next five years and will ultimately equip UNODC to deliver effectively, efficiently with accountability and elevating its support to member states and encouraging them to build just, inclusive and resilient societies that leave no one behind.

Already, the agency has designed a strategic 'Vision for Africa 2030'. This policy thrust outlines a mission to provide more safety to Africa's people, government and institutions from drugs, crime, corruption, terrorism and illicit financial flows. It also seeks to strengthen crime prevention, enhance justice, address organized crime, ensure a balanced response to drugs, improve the rule of law and bolster resilience.

In Nigeria, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), embarked on a week-long range of activities which will bring to a climax the main event of today. Flagging off the event earlier, the Chief Executive of the agency, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa, used the occasion to highlight the efforts so far to check the trade in narcotics and its consumption. A report by the agency indicates that 5, 147 arrested suspects were prosecuted and convicted while over 6.3 million kilograms of assorted drugs were seized within the same period.

In conformity with UNODC's 'Vision for Africa 2030', NDLEA's activities have led to a drug demand reduction situation, a measure of the effectiveness of prevention, treatment and rehabilitation. While we commend its effort in this regard, it is imperative, in the opinion of this newspaper, that NDLEA drives the theme of this year's event as it relates to stigmatization and discrimination. A lot can be achieved through a process of helping the hooked.