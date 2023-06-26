Sierra Leone: #SierraLeoneDecides2023 - One Person Killed During Sierra Leone Election As Voters Await Results

There had been reported cases of violence and tension in parts of the country since the election began Saturday

At least one person has been confirmed dead in the ongoing elections in Sierra Leone, the National Security Coordinator (NSCoord) and head of the Office of National Security (ONS), Abdulai Caulker, said on Sunday.

Mr Caulker spoke while responding to questions from journalists and observers at the Conference Centre in Freetown amid expectations of voting results by Sierra Leoneans.

The ONS, who said that no death was recorded in the elections on Saturday, added that the incident occurred on Sunday morning in Tonkolili, a district in the Northern Province of Sierra Leone.

"Yesterday, there was no death; no death occurred," the security chief said.

"But just this morning, the fellow who was attacked in Tonkolili, alongside with another person; I was informed that he died just this morning. Before coming here I got the information. He was mercilessly beaten by the attackers just this morning."

There had been reported cases of violence and tension in parts of the country since the election began Saturday, especially in the Northern district. However, the process was peaceful in many other parts of the country, including the capital Freetown.

The ONS, in conjunction with the electoral umpire, addressed the various concerns raised by stakeholders in the elections held on Saturday across the West African country as voters await results of the polls.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Sierra Leone By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Contest

The election is considered a straight contest between the president and candidate of the Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP), Julius Bio, and Samura Kamara, the flagbearer of the All Peoples Congress (APC).

Other presidential candidates in the elections are Bah Mohamed Chernoh of the National Democratic Alliance; Coker Prince, People's Democratic Party; Jonjo Mohamed, Citizens Democratic Party; Kabuta Henry, United National Peoples Party; and Kakay Iye, Alliance Democratic Party.

Also on the ballot are Kamara Musa, Peace and Liberation Party; Margai Francis, People's Movement For Democratic Change; Saccoh Dougakoro, Revolutionary United Front Party; Sandy Patrick, National Unity and Reconciliation Party; Sowa-Turay Mohamed, United Democratic Movement; and Williams Victor, Republic National Independent Party.

In addition to the presidential ballot, Sierra Leonean voters also elected members of parliament and local councillors in what will be the fifth election since the end of the country's civil war, 21 years ago.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that tallying of votes is ongoing across the different regions in the West African country.