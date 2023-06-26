Nigeria: Eid-El-Kabir - Four Places You Can Buy Cheap Rams in Kaduna

As the economic hardship bites harder, many Nigerian Muslims have either surrendered their desire to slaughter rams to celebrate the festival or are looking for places to get better bargain for rams.

As the Eid-El- Kabir draws near, Muslims around the country are neck deep in preparations.

Perhaps the most important ritual of the feast is the slaughtering of rams whose meat are later eaten by the faithful and used to entertain guests.

According to the Holy Qur'an, the sacrifice of animals commemorates Abraham's offer of his son's life at the command of Allah. The life of the son was later substituted by a ram.

PREMIUM TIMES went around the Kaduna metropolis and to major rams' markets to find places where Muslims can get inexpensive rams.

First we spoke to ram sellers who told us the prices for the animals are costlier than last year.

According to Hassan Banaga, a ram seller, a ram that cost N50,000 last year now sells for as much as N90,000. He attributed the price rise to the removal of subsidy on petrol.

"The issue of subsidy removal caused the high rise of rams this year. Transporting them from far places costs high. I am not sure many people can do Layya this year," he said.

Here are four places you can buy cheap rams in Kaduna.

1 - Zango Market, Tudun Wada

The Zango Market in Tudun Wada is the biggest animal market in Kaduna. The cost of rams here is relatively cheaper.

A seller told our reporter that one can get a small-sized ram for as low as N50,000.

"Many people don't want small rams like this, we call them 'kiwon gida' meaning 'rear at home'. I am telling you when the rush starts on Monday and Tuesday, this same ram can go for as high as N70,000.

2 - Yan Tumaki Market, Kawo

The Yan Tumaki market Kawo is another market you can get inexpensive rams. The prices start at N65,000 for a small ram. Medium-sized rams are sold for as high as N150,000.

There are also sheep and goats you can buy for as low as N60,000.

3 Surrounding villages and towns

We also observed that rams are cheaper in surrounding villages and towns if one can travel to these places. In nearby places like Maraban Jos, Gadan Gayan, Maraban Rido and others, rams, sheep and goats are sold for as low as N45,000. But buyers should note that they will be incurring additional cost to transport the animals to their homes in Kaduna city.

Ram hawkers

During Sallah festivals, ram hawkers roaming the streets with animals for sale are ubiquitous. Someone with a good bargaining skill can get inexpensive rams from these sellers, especially if one approaches them during the twilight of the day and if they have not made good sales prior to the time.