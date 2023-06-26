Sierra Leone: #SierraLeoneDecides2023 - Emulate Nigeria's Peter Obi, Sierra Leone Party Regulations Chair Tells Politicians

"I have always referred to Peter Obi when he lost the election; we all know the promise he held when the elections were being conducted," he said.

Abdulai Bangura, the chairman of the Political Parties Regulations Commission (PPRC) in Sierra Leone, has urged politicians in the country to conduct themselves peacefully by taking a cue from Nigeria's Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Mr Bangura made this known at a press conference addressed by the Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone (ECSL), the Office of National Security (ONS) and the PPRC in Freetown Sunday afternoon.

The commission, PPRC and the ONS addressed the various concerns raised by stakeholders in the elections held on Saturday across the West African country as voters await the results of the polls.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that tallying of votes is ongoing across the different regions in the West African country.

The Obi Example

In the elections held earlier in the year in Nigeria, Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress garnered 8.79 million votes, putting him well ahead of main challenger Atiku Abubakar, who polled 6.98 million. Mr Obi of the Labour Party recorded 6.1 million votes, even as he surprised many by winning in both Lagos, Nigeria's commercial powerhouse, and the federal capital, Abuja.

The election results are being challenged at the election petition tribunal in Nigeria.

Speaking about the essence of peaceful conduct among politicians as the election results are being awaited Sunday afternoon in Freetown, Mr Bangura urged Sierra Leone politicians to learn from Mr Obi and conduct themselves peacefully irrespective of the results. He explained that Mr Obi's choice of peaceful resolution of election concerns should be emulated by politicians in Sierra Leone.

"I have always referred to Peter Obi when he lost (the) election; we all know the promise he held when the elections were being conducted," he said.

"Almost everybody who is anything in Nigeria (threw their) support. But when the results came out otherwise, he didn't call his supporters to the street to wreak havoc. He took the legal path and by that way, he was able to save his country from chaos.

"So we will encourage all of our politicians to learn from that example. Leadership is about self-restraint, and leadership is about selflessness. So we expect that our politicians will demonstrate this. The process has been peaceful so far so let us continue to be peaceful and promote the interest of our country."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Contest

The election is considered a straight contest between the president and candidate of the Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP), Julius Bio, and Samura Kamara, the flagbearer of the All Peoples Congress (APC).

Other presidential candidates in the elections are Mohamed Chernoh of the National Democratic Alliance; Coker Prince, People's Democratic Party; Jonjo Mohamed, Citizens Democratic Party; Kabuta Henry, United National Peoples Party; and Kakay Iye, Alliance Democratic Party.

Also on the ballot are Kamara Musa, Peace and Liberation Party; Margai Francis, People's Movement For Democratic Change; Saccoh Dougakoro, Revolutionary United Front Party; Sandy Patrick, National Unity and Reconciliation Party; Sowa-Turay Mohamed, United Democratic Movement; and Williams Victor, Republic National Independent Party.

In addition to the presidential ballot, Sierra Leonean voters also elected members of parliament and local councillors in what will be the fifth election since the end of the country's civil war, 21 years ago.