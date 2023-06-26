Africa: Mali Stages Comeback to Defeat Gabon in TotalEnergies CAF U-23 Afcon

Spectators attending the clash between Mali and Gabon of the TotalEnergies CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations 2023 barely had time to settle before the scoreboard underwent a dramatic transformation.

But Mali revived from the early setback to defeat Gabon 3-1 in their Group B match played in Tangiers on Sunday.

In the third minute, the referee awarded Gabon a penalty following a foul inside the box. Emmanuel Ovono confidently faced Mali's goalkeeper Lassine Diarra and made no mistake, giving Gabon a 1-0 lead.

However, that goal ignited a fierce response from Mali, who established their presence in Gabon's territory. Under pressure, goalkeeper François Junior Bekale committed a serious foul, conceding a penalty to the Malians. Mamadou Sangaré equalized the scoreline, making it 1-1.

Shortly before halftime, Sangaré's teammate Cheickna Doumbia emulated his success, granting Mali an advantage just minutes before the break. It's worth noting that Gabon's goalkeeper, François Junior Bekale, was sent off at the end of the first half.

In the 60th minute, Badra Alou Diallo made his first substitutions, bringing on Coli Saco and Alassane Tamboura, who injected a fresh impetus into the struggling West African team in the second half.

The coaching decisions proved to be a winning formula. Just when it seemed the match was heading for a 2-2 draw, Alassane Tamboura, perfectly assisted by Coli Saco, ruthlessly beat Gabon goalkeeper André Biyogo Poko, securing a 3-1 victory for Mali's promising team.

Gabon, making their return to the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations since their triumph in the inaugural edition in Morocco in 2011, suffered a defeat. However, Saturnin Ibela Ignambi's squad will have the opportunity to redeem themselves on Wednesday when they face Niger. Meanwhile, Mali will face Egypt in their next fixture.