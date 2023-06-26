Somalia: Five Men Beheaded By Al Shabaab Assailants in Lamu Villages Attack

Garissa, Kenya — At least five men were beheaded and many houses torched in an al Shabaab attack in Salama and Juhudi villages in Mkunumbi Division, Lamu County.

Witnesses and police said the attackers raided the villages at around 7.30 pm on Saturday, dragged the victims from their houses and tied their hands and legs with ropes behind their backs before executing them.

The victims of the Saturday night attack are all men, including a Form Three Student from Bakania Secondary School identified as Barack Hussein, 19.

The student had come home for a half-term break before meeting his death.

Lamu County security teams rushed to the scene moments later but no arrests were made.

County Commissioner, Louis Rono said he was aware of the attack at Salama village but had no further details.

"Yes there was an attack in a village and we are headed there," he said without giving details.

Witnesses and police said a group of over 30 men, armed with guns, machetes and knives struck early in the evening.

The witnesses said the men wore military regalia when they descended on the homes. They then ordered those present to lie down and not to raise alarm.

Women were led to different rooms and later let free. The attackers slaughtered the five and later stole some food items, chicken and goats before setting a store ablaze.

The area has been among those tensed because of fears of attacks from the terror group.

This is the latest such incident to happen in the area amid campaigns to address the menace of terrorism.

In January 2022, thugs raided the same Salama and Juhudi villages and killed six people and torched over ten houses.

The Saturday night attack also comes a week after two Kenya Defense Forces troops were killed and others injured when their vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device (IED) on the road.

The terrorists have been planting bombs on routes near the Kenya- Somalia border which has left at least 30 people including security agents dead in the past months.

The attack comes in the wake of marking of nine years since the terrorists attacked Mpeketoni and surrounding areas killing 90 people and displacing many.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It also came after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki visited Lamu for a three-day tour to assess the security situation in the region during which he assured Lamu residents and Kenyans at large that their safety is guaranteed.

Kindiki also said the government will do all it takes to fight and end the terror menace in the country.

"We have already set aside Sh20 billion to purchase advanced security equipment, including armoured personnel carrier vehicles, drones and other gadgets so that our security agencies get proper safety as they effectively fight the terrorists," said the CS.

The border region has borne the brunt of repeated attacks from the militants who are at times aided by locals.

Somalia has not had a stable government after the fall of Siad Barre in 1991.

The area is near the Somalia border and the militants usually cross at will and stage attacks before escaping back.