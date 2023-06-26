Nigeria: How Terrorists Killed Vigilante Leader, Raped Women, Set House Ablaze in Katsina

Terrorists late night yesterday killed and set ablaze the house of Mallam Nabanje, the vigilante leader of Danmusa Local Government Area, Katsina State.

The hoodlums who stormed the community in large numbers also inflicted gunshot wounds on two other members of the community and carted away three women whom they reportedly had carnal knowledge of before setting them free.

Murtala, who spoke to Vanguard on the development, however said the hoodlums, came primarily for Mallam Nabanje, the head of the vigilante patrol group in the area, whom they alleged has been responsible for the destruction of some of their hideouts around Danmusa Local Government Area lately.

"Immediately they (terrorists) arrived, they proceeded to Mallam Nabanje's residence spreading themselves on every route. Eventually, they found him under a tree where they engaged him in a gun duel until he ran out of ammunition. He then ran into a building where they rounded him up and butchered him to death when their gunshots could not penetrate him," Murtala, a fellow vigilante said

Confirming the report, Spokesman of the Katsina Police Command, ASP Sadiq Abubakar said:

"Yes, the incident happened but the information did not get to the police until about 6am due to rainfall and network challenge experienced lately. Notwithstanding, immediately we received the report, our operatives went after them and efforts is still ongoing with a view to arrest the perpetrators of the act.

Meanwhile ASP Sadiq said the State Commissioner of Police, has condoled with the family of the late vigilante commander.