Africa: TotalEnergies U23 AFCON - Guinea Coach Cisse - 'I'm Very Disappointed'

With a downcast expression, marked by the outcome of the first match of the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco 2023, Guinea's coach Morlaye Cissé appeared at the post-match press conference following their 2-1 defeat against Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Regret fills the air. For the first 68 minutes, the Syli National had a shot at an impressive feat, standing firm against the Moroccans on their own turf in Rabat. Holding the lead on the scoreboard with a goal just before half-time courtesy of Algassime Bah, Cissé expressed, "After opening the score, we retreated and paid the price."

Facing numerous journalists during the press briefing, the tactician shared his analysis of the lost match, stating, "We were far too passive in the first half. We could have sealed the game."

Licking their wounds, the Guineans will face Congo on Tuesday at 6:00 PM local time in Rabat, hoping that their morale isn't too affected.

During this upcoming match, Morlaye Cissé and his team can count on the support of the Guinean fans who have come in large numbers to the Moroccan capital.