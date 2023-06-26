Africa: TotalEnergies U23 AFCON - Guinea Coach Cisse - 'I'm Very Disappointed'

25 June 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

With a downcast expression, marked by the outcome of the first match of the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco 2023, Guinea's coach Morlaye Cissé appeared at the post-match press conference following their 2-1 defeat against Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Regret fills the air. For the first 68 minutes, the Syli National had a shot at an impressive feat, standing firm against the Moroccans on their own turf in Rabat. Holding the lead on the scoreboard with a goal just before half-time courtesy of Algassime Bah, Cissé expressed, "After opening the score, we retreated and paid the price."

Facing numerous journalists during the press briefing, the tactician shared his analysis of the lost match, stating, "We were far too passive in the first half. We could have sealed the game."

Licking their wounds, the Guineans will face Congo on Tuesday at 6:00 PM local time in Rabat, hoping that their morale isn't too affected.

During this upcoming match, Morlaye Cissé and his team can count on the support of the Guinean fans who have come in large numbers to the Moroccan capital.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.