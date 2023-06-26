Liberia: 'Stop Using the Media for Misinformation'

Information Minister Ledgerhood Julius Rennie has warned Diaspora-based Liberians to stop using the Liberian media to spread misinformation about the government.

Addressing the regular press briefing of the Ministry of Information, Culture Affairs and Tourism yesterday in Monrovia, Minister Rennie warned media owners that are being used by some individuals based in the United States and other parts of the world to stop allowing their media entities to be used for misinformation about the country.

According to him, the spread of misleading information about Liberia and the government has the propensity to create chaos and confusion in the country and as such, those involved must stop.

Making specific reference to the late Charloe Musu case, Minister Rennie said some individuals in the United State and other parts of the world who are serving as talk show hosts must not be allowed to use Liberia media outlets in the country to give fake information to the public.

The Information Minister stressed that the Ministry of Information will organize a general meeting for all broadcast outlet owners in Liberia next week to speak on the issue and other pertinent issues surrounding the Liberian media.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Ledgerhood Julius Rennie has taken serious issue with veteran Liberian Lawyer Tiawon S. Gongloe saying that the Liberia People Party (LPP) Standard-bearer should know better and stop spreading misleading information to the public.

The MICAT boss stressed that for Taiwan Gongloe to give misleading information that there is a political motive in behind the case of the late Musu death is unfortunate.

The Information boss pointed out that the Government of Liberia and the Liberia public wants justice to be served for the late Musu. "We all want justice to be served for the late Charloe Musu," he added.

Rennies stressed that the LPP political leader must learned to give good news to the public that could benefit the public and not to give fake and misleading information.

Mr. Rennie added that the LPP leader is very intelligent to give such misleading information that has the propensity to create bad feelings amongst Liberians. He said, "Gongloe should not have made such statement."

According to him, the Government of Liberia is not a party to support any individuals who are involved in the death of Charloe Musu. He furthered that the Government of Liberia has mandated the Liberia National Police (LNP) to handle the issue and give the late Charloe Musu justice.

The MICAT boss urged the LPP Standard-bearer to allow the police handle the process professionally. He emphasized that Cllr. Gongloe must not politicize the case of the former Chief Justice, Gloria Musu Scott.