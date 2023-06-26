Africa: TotalEnergies U23 AFCON - Ghana Coach Ibrahim Tanko - I Am Angry With My Players

Ghana team started their campaign at the on-going TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a win but head coach Ibrahim Tanko says he is angry with his players because of the loss of concentration in the latter parts of the game.

Black Meteors bagged maximum points with a 3-2 win against Congo Brazzaville in a Group A in Rabat after going leading 3-0 before the 90th minute.

Ghana team took a 3-0 lead after 90 minutes, but the Congo Brazzaville team fought back to score two goals in added time whitch prompted the coach of the West Africans to voice his disappointment.

"I am so angry with my players. How could we fail to manage the game well and finish like this. I think my players had forgotten that they were playing a major tournament to let in two goals towards the end of the match, » said a bitter Tanko.

The former Borussia Dortmund player called for more concentration by his team going forward ahead of more matches in the competition. "We will remind them of the objectives that need to be achieved and the importance of our presence here," added the coach.

He however pointed out that the attacking phases of his team were interesting. « I liked the creativity our wingers showed."

Present in the stands at the Moulay Abdellah Sports complex in Rabat was the head coach of the Black Stars, Ghana's senior team Chris Haughton who is following the progression of the younger players.

The Ghana team could book a ticket into the semi final stage if they defeat hosts Morocco in their next Group A match to be played on Tuesday.