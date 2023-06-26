Africa: Emmanuel Yeboah - 'We Will Rise to the Occasion'

25 June 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Patience is a virtue, and Emmanuel Yeboah proved its worth.

Coming off the bench, Yeboah delivered a stellar performance, scoring a brace and providing an assist, earning him the title of the TotalEnergies Man of the Match in the clash between Ghana and Congo.

The Romania-based striker demonstrated his prowess during their Group A match of the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on Sunday.

"I'm a pretty relaxed person. When the coach told me to enter the game, I immediately knew what my mission was: to shine for the team."

At the age of 20, the Sunyani-born talent will undoubtedly be one of the players to watch throughout the competition. "The credit doesn't belong to me alone. I feel blessed to be part of a group where I can genuinely call each of these players my brothers."

With a smile on his face and ease in front of the media, Emmanuel Yeboah keeps his focus on the goals to be achieved in this tournament: "We have the coach, the staff, and the players to go all the way; it's up to us to stay focused."

"When I saw the opponents we were going to face, I was delighted because they are powerhouses of African football. It is through such strong opposition that we progress. We couldn't afford to falter today against Congo, and we will gain momentum as the tournament progresses."

On Tuesday, June 27th, Emmanuel Yeboah and his teammates will take on Morocco. A victory would secure the Black Meteors a spot in the semifinals of this competition.

