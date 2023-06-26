Nigeria: I Will Run an Uncommon Senate, Partner Tinubu for Nigeria's Progress - Akpabio

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has said he will run an uncommon senate by partnering with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to change policies inhibiting the progress and development of Nigeria.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service in his honour at the Regina Pacis Auditorium, St Anne's Cathedral, Ifuho in Ikot Ekpene LGA Akwa Ibom State yesterday, Akpabio said his partnership with Tinubu would be solely for the benefit of Nigerians.

He said, "The current National Assembly will rally round and support the programmes of the current administration by eliminating all inhibiting policies affecting the progress and development of the country.

"We would be partners in progress for the sole benefit of Nigerians. What I want you to take back home is the fact that Nigerians have elected an uncommon senate president. We will run an uncommon senate for the benefit of the uncommon people."

He applauded Tinubu, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his colleagues in the senate for supporting him when he contested the office of the senate president.

This followed a rousing welcome by Governor Umo Eno and the indigenes of the state at the Victor Attah International Airport, Akpabio assured them of quality representation as senator and president of the senate.

He said, "I thank you all for coming out to celebrate God's goodness in my life and that of my family. I thank you for the support during the campaigns and election proper.

"To those who didn't vote for me, I will represent you well. Continue to pray for me and my colleagues as we daily navigate and steer the ship of the National Assembly for the betterment of all Nigerians.

"I am humbled by this show of love. Humility is all that matters in life. You will see the difference. That is why I am here today to thank God for what he has done for me," he added.

Earlier, Most Rev Camillus Umoh, charged the 10th senate to work for Nigerians and right the wrongs of the past to show that they are different.

He said, "We pray for collaboration and unity from your colleagues in both the senate and the House of Representatives to make laws that would be just and for the good of Nigerians.

"Our prayer is that at the end of your tenure Nigerians would be able to say that a man from Annang land landed in Abuja and left with the imprint of Annang land and that you brought to bear the catholic character of justice and fairness."

In his remarks, a former Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator Dave Umahi, said, "We are all grateful to President Tinubu whom God used to spot this uncommon transformer.

"A man of courage. During those daunting times, he stood his ground. We thank him. The president, his vice and our senate president and his family need your prayers to succeed."