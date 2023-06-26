Nigeria: Buhari's Battle Against Boko Haram and the Path Forward for Nigeria

opinion

Upon assuming the mantle of Nigerian leadership in May 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari (2015-2023) found himself immediately immersed in the country's tempestuous recent past. Nigeria was under the scourge of one of the most formidable national security challenges it had ever experienced - the expansion of the infamous terrorist group Boko Haram, as well as its offshoot, ISWAP.

Furthermore, regional agitators such as Nnamdi Kanu's IPOB, Eastern Security Network in the East, farmers versus herders' conflicts, kidnapping and Niger Delta militants, particularly the Niger Delta Avengers who were known for their persistent attacks on the nation's crucial infrastructure, further heightened the intricate and volatile situation.

Boko Haram, at the apex of its control, seized a territorial expanse nearly as large as Belgium. In a flagrant act of defiance, the terrorists raised their banner and declared the occupied region their independent state.

This brazen manoeuvre instigated a mass exodus of residents, inciting a dire humanitarian predicament. Thousands of innocents perished while millions were forced into internal displacement. Amidst the chaos, Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, was ensnared in a crisis.

Buhari, a retired major general and a veteran of the civil war, took the decisive step of reclaiming the nation's sovereignty from Boko Haram, thereby reestablishing Nigeria's control over its terrain. This monumental action epitomised the highest form of patriotism any leader could manifest.

Among Buhari's standout accomplishments was the successful overhaul of the Nigerian military. He tirelessly endeavoured to supply the troops with necessary weaponry and sought robust international technical collaborations with various countries.

Buhari's multifaceted strategy sought to eradicate the threat of Boko Haram by regarding terrorism as a significant menace to national peace and security. In fulfilling his promise, his administration dismantled Boko Haram's operational capacities, thereby recapturing towns and villages once under the group's dominion.

However, Buhari's strategy wasn't merely centred on military campaigns. He recognised the imperative need to confront the root causes of the insurgency. To this end, he initiated significant economic palliatives aimed at combating the pervasive poverty and illiteracy that were catalysts for the insurgency.

Under Buhari's leadership, the process of resettlement for internally displaced persons (IDPs) commenced, marking a considerable milestone. His administration established the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to coordinate immediate relief efforts and facilitate long-term development and peacebuilding in the region. Concurrently, the recharging of Lake Chad to stimulate economic prosperity was prioritised, with collaboration from the Lake Chad Commission member countries.

Under the current presidency of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria finds itself at a crucial juncture, entrusted with consolidating the progress achieved and stimulating further advancement. It is critical that Tinubu builds on the robust foundation laid by Buhari to ensure that Nigeria maintains a stable trajectory towards prosperity and peace.

A critical priority for President Tinubu should be the recharging of Lake Chad among others. This initiative is about more than just water management; it is about national development, regional stability, and creating sustainable livelihoods.

The lake, which has significantly shrunk over the years, serves as a vital source of fresh water, and its recharging can play a crucial role in invigorating local economies, thereby contributing to the nation's prosperity and development.

Recharging Lake Chad would not only alleviate the immediate water scarcity issue in the region but could also spark socio-economic development, enhance food security through improved agricultural activities, and potentially diminish the desperation that often drives individuals towards extremism.

In essence, this focus on ecological restoration could lead to considerable progress in other sectors of national development. Therefore, Tinubu's government should prioritise the restoration of Lake Chad, building upon and expanding the work initiated by his predecessor, to ensure that the path towards prosperity and peace, fearlessly carved by Buhari, is not only preserved but further extended for future generations.

With strategic leadership and a deep commitment to his nation, Tinubu has the potential to usher Nigeria into a new era of sustainable development and stability, enhancing Buhari's legacy and ensuring that his heroic efforts continue to effect lasting positive change for Nigeria.

The peace and stability currently prevalent in Nigeria starkly contrast with the pre-Buhari era when bombings and violent attacks were rampant, even in major cities such as Abuja. The pervasive fear that once gripped the nation has now given way to a renewed sense of safety and normalcy, largely attributable to Buhari's efficient strategies.

As Buhari's successor, President Tinubu carries the mantle of preserving this peace while also addressing the remaining socioeconomic challenges that beset the country. This serves as a powerful testament to the transformative potential of strategic leadership in reshaping a nation's course.

In conclusion, Buhari's heroic campaign to reclaim a territory the size of Belgium from Boko Haram, kick-start the resettlement of the IDPs, and restore peace, deserves profound admiration. His courage, determination and dynamic leadership provide an inspiring template for future leaders as Nigeria continues its voyage towards lasting peace and prosperity. The valiant efforts of the Nigerian Armed Forces, especially those who paid the ultimate price, should never be forgotten. Here's to the gallant heroes!

Adam resides in Abuja