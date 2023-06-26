Nigeria: Four Injured in Lagos Gas Explosion

Four people have been injured as gas exploded in Lagos in the early hours of Monday.

The incident happened at Ijaiye beside the Apostolic Church, Agege, where it was discovered that a shop stored with gas cylinders caught fire.

In a preliminary report by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), it was discovered that one of the gas cylinders got exploded as a result of gas leakage and caught fire in the process.

The incident affected the shop whilst other shops and adjoining buildings were excluded.

While no life was lost, 3 women and one man sustained various degrees of injuries (second-degree burns) as a result of the incident and they are being attended to by the Agency's prehospital care, alongside LASAMBUS.

LASEMA Director-General, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu said, "The victims have also been moved to Lagos University Teaching Hospital LASUTH

"The inferno has been completely put out by the combined effort of LASEMA LRT, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

A post incident assessment was conducted by the Agency's LRT alongside LASG Fire. The shop has been cordoned off to avert a secondary incident."