Nigeria: Osimhen Wins Best African Player Ahead of Mahrez, Salah

26 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Napoli hotshot Victor Osimhen has clinched the Best African International Player prize at the Ghana Football Awards.

The Nigerian international pulled the highest number of votes ahead of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Manchester City winger, Riyad Mahrez and Yassine Bounou of Morocco.

It was the first time Osimhen was winning the award and becomes the first Nigerian to achieve the feat.

The 24-year-old previously won two individual awards this season.

The Serie A winner scooped the top scorer award in the Italian topflght and was also named the best striker in the league after an outstanding season for the Partonopei.

Osimhen is highly tipped as favourite to win the CAF African Player of the Year award.

