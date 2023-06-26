Nigeria: Kanu's Release Is Key to Peace in Southeast - Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide leaders have called on the Federal Government to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, to restore peace in the Southeast region.

The call was made during the inauguration of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Women and Youth Wings (FCT chapter) in Abuja over the weekend.

President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, represented by Prof. Charles Nwekeaku, said: "What Southeast needs is security, a secure environment and even if you appoint 100 service chiefs without the release of Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, you wouldn't have peace.

"His (Kanu's) release is central and fundamental to the peace mechanism in Igbo land."

Iwuanyanwu urged President Bola Tinubu to obey the Appeal Court's judgment, which discharged and acquitted Nnamdi Kanu.

He added, "The moment Mr. Nnamdi Kanu is released, there will be peace in Igbo land and the Igbos will have that sense of belonging because he is a freedom fighter and hasn't committed any crime.

"Former governor of Anambra state and Chairman, Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, emphasised that the Southeast is safe and conducive for business investment, urging Igbos living in other parts of the country to invest in their homeland.

He said, "This is the time for our people that are still in the Diaspora; Igbo land is quite conducive for investment and so they should come home to invest."

At the same event, Mrs. Kate Oguocha, the newly-inaugurated FCT Chairperson of Ohanaeze Ndigbo (Women Wing), outlined her agenda, which includes mobilising and organising Igbo women to support the government in delivering good governance and empowering women.

She also stressed the importance of preserving the Igbo language.

"We will also contribute to preserving Igbo language by making sure our children learn to speak it early in life," Oguocha said.