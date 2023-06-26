Africa: Winning TotalEnergies Man of the Match Award Motivates Me - Mali U23 Star Doucoure

26 June 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Mali's Fode Doucoure says winning the TotalEnergies Man of the Match award in their 3-1 win against Gabon on Sunday night will motivate him to excel in his career.

Doucoure was instrumental helped his team get off to a perfect start in their Group B match of the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

"I am happy for this win and it was a collective effort by the team. Winning this Award motivates him more to try and work hard to help the team achieve more in the competition.

Doucoure also praised their head coach for the hard work he has put in to shape the team.

"This is football and we are learning from every match with our target being qualification for the Olympic Games, " he added.

