Africa: Mali U23 Coach Diallo - 'Conceding Early Goal Didn't Worry us'

26 June 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The head coach of Mali's U23 team Badara Alou Diallo has praised his players for the hard work which saw them defeat Gabon 3-1 in their opening match of the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Diallo's players were a class apart when they came from a goal down to win the Group B match played in Tangier on Sunday.

"First I want to congratulate my players for that performance and surely our hard work bore fruit. This was a very complicated match because Gabon gave us a difficult time in the first half," the coach said

Diallo said they had to change their approach after conceding an early goal. "Conceding an early goal didnot worry us because we know our abilities," added Diallo.

Despite the efforts of his players, the Mali coach admits that the red card given to the Gabon goalkeeper gave his team a small advantage to create more space and score more goals.

"I think we can prepare better and approach the last two Group B matches against Egypt and Niger with calmness," he added.

Mali will return to face the defending champions Mali on June 28th.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.