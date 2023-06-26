Liberia: LDEA Holds Three Days Drugs Awareness in Maryland

Maryland County — The Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) Maryland Detachment has begun a three-day awareness program in Barraken, Maryland County Electoral District#1.

The awareness comes as LDEA observes the World International Drugs Day celebration this Monday, 26 June 2023.

The three-day awareness program started on Friday, 23 June 2023 and brought together students, men, women, and youth. Disadvantaged youths (Zogoes) are included in the program.

It is expected to climax Monday, 26 June.

Addressing a team of reporters at the start of the program, LDEA Commander Papa Gonbu said the program will last for three days.

He said it is intended to educate citizens, including members of the LDEA, about the upcoming celebration.

He stressed the importance of involving citizens in the process because LDEA always cries for more manpower.

According to Gonbu, Maryland has been on record positively due to several arrests made. He said it was through the help of the citizens in the county that LDEA made the arrests.

"Let me say to you today, we are grateful to you as community people because it's by your help we are making all these arrests," he said.

"But we want to provide more education and awareness in order for you to double your efforts," Commander Gonbu said.

As they observe the World International Drugs Day celebration, Gonbu disclosed that the LDEA is expected to burn more than LR $7m worth of illicit drugs in Philadelphia Township, Harper, Maryland County.

Through more education, he thinks locals will help to reduce the spread of illicit drugs in the county.

Commander Gonbu highlighted the activities of the three days awareness. He said they include engaging students of Barraken Elementary School and the residents of the town.

Gonbu also said activities include soccer matches between the people of the town and the joint security.

He said there will be a thanksgiving service at the Methodist Church in Barraken and the burning of the LRD seven million worth of illicit drugs on Monday.

For his part, Commissioner Alfred B. Dossen appreciated the joint security for educating the people of Barraken and promised to work with them in the fight against drugs abuse.

He cautioned the students to distance themselves from drugs, warning them of its sad effects. He also urged them to report anyone found selling or taking drugs within the community.

In response, the students appreciated the joint security for selecting their town for the program and promised to report anyone involved in marketing drugs.